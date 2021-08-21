Ty Gibbs spins to bring out caution during NASCAR Overtime at Michigan
Richard Childress Racing will be rolling the dice this week, and if they hit their mark, Austin Dillon is listed at20/1 to be the top Chevrolet. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
AJ Allmendinger wins a wild NASCAR Xfinity Series race that saw a triple-overtime finish at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR Xfinity Michigan results and points standings: AJ Allmendinger overcame three overtime restarts to win at Michigan International Speedway.
Standing in front of an enthusiastic Michigan International Speedway grandstands after his victory burnout, Kaulig Racing‘s AJ Allmendinger paused and took in the cheering crowd — on its feet and chanting his name: “AJ! AJ! AJ!” It was the second time in the past week Allmendinger earned a trip to Victory Lane. On Saturday, he […]
AJ Allmendinger follows up his NASCAR Cup Series win last week at Indy with a NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Michigan International Speedway.
Everything you need to know for Sunday's Cup race at Michigan, including start time, weather forecast, lineup and broadcast info.
AJ Allmendinger was the winner of his second consecutive NASCAR race, surviving triple overtime in the Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway.
