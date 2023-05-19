Ty Gibbs, No. 54 crew win Pit Crew Challenge at North Wilkesboro

Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team won Friday evening’s Pit Crew Challenge at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

With a swift 13.012-second pit stop, Gibbs will start on the pole for Sunday’s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) while the team took home the $100,000 bonus that came with owning the fastest time.

RELATED: See full results | At-track photos



Daniel Suárez’s team was second fastest with a 13.297-second pit stop while Chris Buescher (13.381 seconds), Chase Elliott (13.572 seconds) and Josh Berry (13.677 seconds) rounded out the five quickest stops in the competition.

Suárez and Buescher will own the pole positions for the two heat qualifying races on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.