Ty Gibbs looks to make history (again) in Saturdays NASCAR Xfinity Series race

It‘s impossible to ignore the Ty Gibbs phenomenon.

Last weekend at Watkins Glen International, Gibbs outdueled acknowledged road-course ace AJ Allmendinger to win his third NASCAR Xfinity Series race in his 10th career start.

In Saturday‘s Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, IMS and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), Gibbs will have a chance to join NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip, the only driver in history to win four Xfinity races in his first 11 starts. Waltrip accomplished the feat over three seasons, from 1982-84.

When Gibbs claimed his first victory of the season on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, he became the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch.

To win for the fourth time, he‘ll have to beat Allmendinger again, in addition to reigning series champion Austin Cindric — a superb road racer in his own right — and 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

“The road course at Indianapolis is a track I haven‘t been to before, so I look forward to going there,” Gibbs said. “Obviously, the tradition and history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is huge. Almost every great race driver has driven there, and I‘m looking forward to it.

“Hopefully, we can keep our streak of good finishes going with (crew chief) Chris Gale, the guys on the 54 team. I know they will bring a great Sport Clips Toyota Supra. I‘d love to get another strong finish and continue to help them out in the owner title championship chase.”

With nine total victories this season by three different drivers (Gibbs, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell), the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota trails Cindric‘s No. 22 Team Penske Ford by 38 points in the owner standings.