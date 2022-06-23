Ty Gibbs looking forward to Nashville Superspeedway debut

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs has never raced at Nashville Superspeedway, but the same can‘t be said of the car he‘ll be driving in Saturday‘s Tennessee Lottery 250 (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Kyle Busch drove the No. 54 JGR Toyota to victory last year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series‘ return to “Music City” for the first time since 2011. That‘s the car Gibbs will drive Saturday, when the series returns to action for the first time since June 11 at Portland International Raceway.

“The two weeks off were nice, but I‘m ready get back behind the wheel,” Gibbs said. “I‘ve never been to Nashville, and I know it‘s a challenge as it‘s 1.33 miles and concrete. Kyle and the 54 boys won there last year, and I know we‘ll have a strong Monster Energy GR Supra.”

Gibbs will face stiff competition from JR Motorsports and the entire Chevrolet contingent. Chevy drivers have won the last six Xfinity Series races, with JRM drivers accounting for four of those victories.

Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry finished second and fourth, respectively, in last year‘s Nashville race, and both should be strong contenders for the win Saturday, along with JRM teammate Noah Gragson, who ran eighth in 2021.

“I‘m really looking forward to getting back to Nashville this weekend,” Allgaier said. “We had a fast car here last season, and I feel extremely confident that we can be just as quick when we unload for practice on Friday with our Hellmann‘s Chevrolet.

“It was great to have these two weekends off to recharge, and I know that (crew chief) Jason (Burdett) and everyone on this JR Motorsports team is ready to get back to the track and see what we can do.”