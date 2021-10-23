Ty Gibbs: Four Xfinity Series wins this year is ‘unbelievable’
Ty Gibbs wins at Kansas Speedway for his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series win saying it's 'unbelievable' to be in Victory Lane.
Watch as Ty Gibbs crosses the finish line at Kansas Speedway to earn his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series win.
NASCAR Xfinity results at Kansas: Here is how the field finished behind winner Ty Gibbs and what the driver points looks like heading to Martinsville.
Ty Gibbs rallied late to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway, scoring his fourth victory of the season.
Now 50, NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who traded broadcasting for the vice-chairman role at Hendrick Motorsports, remembers plenty about the opening of Kansas Speedway.
Daniel Suarez refused to get out of Martin Truex Jr.'s way and it ultimately ruined Truex's race. Tyler Reddick did the same to William Byron, and Chase Briscoe held firm to his right to race hard when battling with Denny Hamlin. A conversation on driver code and on-track etiquette is raging right now in NASCAR, and with it comes a heated debate on the expectations of non-playoff drivers.
Two drivers that have driven the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet shared their mutual admiration for each other on Twitter this week. Freshly locked into the Championship 4 following his win at Texas, Kyle Larson answered a fan question on Twitter asking about which retired driver he’d like to race against today. You can see […]
Any of these seven drivers could win this weekend’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway, the Hollywood Casino 400. Fun fact: Six already have wins at Kansas on their résumé.
The Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues Sunday at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Here's what you need to know.
Where the Cup and Xfinity Series championship races stand heading into Round 8 race weekend at Kansas.
The 21-year-old still finished the session second-fastest, though.
