Ty Gibbs: Four Xfinity Series wins this year is ‘unbelievable’

Former President Trump is telling most anyone who'll listen he will run again in 2024 — and poll after poll shows the vast majority of Republicans would gladly cheer him on and vote for him. Why it matters: Trump is the heart, soul and undisputed leader of the Republican Party and will easily win the nomination if he wants it, the polls make unmistakably clear. It's not just idle chatter. Trump is spending much of his time