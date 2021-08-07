Ty Gibbs fends off field to win Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Ty Gibbs outdueled Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger in separate battles for the lead in the last 12 laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International.

The victory is Gibbs’ third in 10 starts this season. The victory also marked the eighth win in the last 10 races for the No. 54 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. Kyle Busch has five wins, Christopher Bell has one and Gibbs has two.

Allmendinger finished second. Cindric placed third. Justin Allgaier was fourth. Harrison Burton completed the top five.

Gibbs lost the lead to Cindric with 12 laps to go off a restart but regained the top spot a lap later. On a restart with four laps to go, Allmendinger passed Gibbs for the lead. Again, Gibbs rallied, passing Allmendinger for the lead one lap later.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

NEXT: The series races Aug. 14 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

