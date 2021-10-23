Ty Gibbs earns fourth career win at Kansas Speedway
Watch as Ty Gibbs crosses the finish line at Kansas Speedway to earn his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series win.
Ty Gibbs rallied late to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway, scoring his fourth victory of the season.
Ty Gibbs wins at Kansas Speedway for his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series win saying it's 'unbelievable' to be in Victory Lane.
NASCAR Xfinity results at Kansas: Here is how the field finished behind winner Ty Gibbs and what the driver points looks like heading to Martinsville.
The Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues Sunday at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Here's what you need to know.
