Ty Gibbs earns first career Busch Light Pole at Charlotte

For the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Ty Gibbs will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota soared to the top at 183.955 mph, holding off Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron (183.580 mph) and JGR teammate Christopher Bell (183.461 mph).

Martin Truex Jr. (182.871 mph) and Chase Elliott (182.704 mph) rounded out the top five.

Alex Bowman (182.624 mph), Ross Chastain (182.285 mph), Tyler Reddick (182.137 mph), Michael McDowell (181.886 mph) and Kyle Larson (181.702 mph) completed the top 10.

Byron fastest in practice

Despite spinning in Turn 4 during the opening minutes of practice, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron topped the leaderboard at 181.318 mph.

Tyler Reddick (180.114 mph), Bubba Wallace (180.060 mph), Carson Hocevar (179.336 mph) and Ty Gibbs (179.063 mph) rounded out the top five.

Kyle Larson (179.027 mph), Chris Buescher (178.974 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (178.790 mph), Ross Chastain (178.761 mph) and Daniel Suárez (178.761 mph) completed the top 10.

Although he had a quick car in practice, Buescher suffered damage to the left side of his No. 17 RFK Racing Ford after spinning into the Turn 2 wall. Buescher drove his car back to the garage for his team to assess the damage and did not make a qualifying run.

