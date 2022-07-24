Ty Gibbs to drive for Kurt Busch at Pocono

Ty Gibbs will make his Cup debut Sunday at Pocono Raceway, filling in for Kurt Busch, who was not cleared by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete.

NASCAR stated Sunday: “This morning, Kurt Busch met with doctors in the infield care center for further evaluation following his accident during yesterday’s qualifying session. Following the evaluation, Kurt Busch has not been cleared to race in today’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway.”

Busch stated that he is “still having concussion-like symptoms” from his crash in qualifying Saturday.

“I will continue to follow the medical team’s recommendations, and appreciate everyone’s support,” Busch stated.

Busch crashed off Turn 3 in qualifying. The rear of his car slammed the SAFER barrier and the front then whipped and made a hard impact with the barrier.

The 19-year-old Gibbs finished second to Noah Gragson in Saturday’s Xfinity race. Gibbs is third in the Xfinity Series points.

