Ty Gibbs to make Cup Series debut in place of Kurt Busch at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. — Ty Gibbs will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Pocono Raceway behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Gibbs, the highly touted championship contender for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, replaces 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch, who crashed his 23XI Racing machine during the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session.

Busch was re-evaluated Sunday morning and was not cleared to race by NASCAR. Busch revealed he’s having “concussion-like symptoms.”

Gibbs, the grandson of JGR owner Joe Gibbs, leads the Xfinity Series with four victories this season. He also won four races in 18 starts in 2021, including his series debut at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

Gibbs’ name has risen as a Cup Series prospect as Kyle Busch’s contract situation remains unsettled at Joe Gibbs Racing. Team president Dave Alpern noted on July 7 that Gibbs returning to Xfinity in 2023 is “Plan A.”

The 19-year-old makes his Cup debut Sunday.

Ty Gibbs climbs into the No. 45 Toyota