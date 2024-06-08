Ty Gibbs, Chandler Smith, others collected in significant multicar wreck at Sonoma

After leading a race-high 26 of the opening 50 laps, Ty Gibbs was one of numerous others collected in a significant multicar crash during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

On the Lap 50 restart to begin the event’s final stage, chain-reaction contact just outside the top 10 between Jesse Love, Gibbs, Jeb Burton and Chandler Smith turned Smith and Josh Williams sideways atop the hill in Turn 3. The smoke, dust and debris blocked the track and drivers’ visions, leading to multiple vehicles piling into the melee with just 29 laps remaining.

Josh Williams drives after a crash in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma.

Gibbs was mired in the middle of the mess despite winning Stage 2 due to a long pit stop with trouble on his left-rear wheel. Officially listed on the caution report were 12 cars — those of Gibbs, Burton, Williams, Smith, Brandon Jones, Ed Jones, Kyle Weatherman, Ryan Sieg, Parker Retzlaff, Preston Pardus, Josh Bilicki and Riley Herbst. Also receiving apparent damage were Love, Thomas Annunziata and Boris Said.

Immediately ousted from competition were Gibbs, Burton, Williams and Brandon Jones, all of whom were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

“The 81 (Smith) was in a hurry to go to the front, I guess,” Williams said. “I don’t know if he had a bad pitstop or what, but overly excited, I guess. I mean, we still got 30 laps to go. We got plenty of time, but the kids, they get in a hurry, and they want to go to the front. Now there’s a bunch of tore-up race cars because of it.

“I knew it was gonna get antsy if we had a little caution towards the end, but not with 30 to go, so, disappointing.”

Gibbs, Burton, Williams and Brandon Jones were credited with finishes of 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th, respectively.

Contributing: Cameron Richardson