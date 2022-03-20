Ty Gibbs celebrates Atlanta win: ‘I’m going to party with the boys’

Reuters Videos

STORY: Several floors of the building were still ablaze hours after the attack in the Podilskyi district of the capital.Scared survivors described how they scrambled for cover whilst others said they slept "between two walls" in a hallway as pre-emptive protection of any attack.One person was killed and four others were wounded when parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of Kyiv on Friday morning, emergency services officials said.Video taken by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine matched publicly available images of a nearby school and pre-school on Google Maps.Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia launched the war to subjugate a neighbour Putin calls an artificial state.Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine.