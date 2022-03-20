Ty Gibbs celebrates Atlanta win: ‘I’m going to party with the boys’
Ty Gibbs says he plans to 'party with the boys' to celebrate his NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ty Gibbs says he plans to 'party with the boys' to celebrate his NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ty Gibbs led only the final lap to earn his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
HAMPTON, Ga. — With a brilliant move to the inside of leader Ryan Sieg on the final lap of a second overtime, Ty Gibbs seized control of Saturday‘s Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and won by 0.178 seconds over runner-up Austin Hill. Overcoming a mistake on pit road, where he overshot his stall, […]
Nineteen-year-old Georgian Corey Heim raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting a push from the lapped machine of John Hunter Nemechek to deny Chandler Smith a second straight win. Coming off a victory at Las Vegas, Smith — another 19-year-old from the Peach State — took the white flag with the lead on the outside, just ahead of Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Heim hugging the line at the bottom the track. Nemechek, also racing for KBM, looked as if he was going to follow Smith, only to dart suddenly to the inside to follow Heim.
In a volatile free agency period for the NFL, two separate parties weren't thrilled with the Commanders.
Maureen O'Connor, a Republican, drew the ire of other GOP members when she was the deciding vote to strike down a third set of legislative maps.
HAMPTON, Ga. — The benefits of teamwork might often make the dream work, so the saying goes, but it sometimes produces nightmares when thing go awry. Kyle Busch Motorsports’ latest dream sequence had moments of a restless, fitful sleep after a victorious but contentious Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Corey Heim, a 19-year-old Georgia native, […]
After 50 minutes of practice Saturday, Cup drivers were unsure what to expected, although many forecasted chaos at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
According to the lawsuit, Shenseea ripped off elements of Denise Belfon’s song "Work" without clearing the sample first.
On the second attempt to finish the crash-marred race in overtime, Ryan Sieg had the lead in the outside lane with Austin Hill running just inside his bumper. Hill briefly grabbed the lead in the backstretch before Sieg reclaimed the top spot coming to the line with one lap to go. Allmendinger wound up in third, while Sieg dropped all the way back to 10th.
Bored Ape collector Nathan Head says the “life-changing money” from his ApeCoin sale will help him move out of his parents’ house, but maybe he sold too early. “I still feel very blessed and lucky, however watching the token price, it does make me feel a little bit sick.”
STORY: Several floors of the building were still ablaze hours after the attack in the Podilskyi district of the capital.Scared survivors described how they scrambled for cover whilst others said they slept "between two walls" in a hallway as pre-emptive protection of any attack.One person was killed and four others were wounded when parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of Kyiv on Friday morning, emergency services officials said.Video taken by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine matched publicly available images of a nearby school and pre-school on Google Maps.Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia launched the war to subjugate a neighbour Putin calls an artificial state.Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine.
If Deshaun Watson chooses the Falcons, Matt Ryan becomes a QB option for the Colts.
A rupee-ruble deal would allow for firms in India and Russia to conduct business without any need for US dollars.
HAMPTON, Ga. — Moments after taking the white flag in Saturday‘s FR8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Corey Heim powered to the inside of Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith, got a push from teammate John Hunter Nemechek and held on to win his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Heim‘s No. 51 Toyota […]
President of Lipow Oil Associates, LLC., Andrew Lipow joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss demand destruction in rising gas prices, surging commodity and energy prices forcing consumers to pay more, and energy infrastructure.
The numbers are in on the Davante Adams deal. And, as usual, the initial reports were subject to a little agent-fueled puffery. For starters, it’s not a five-year, $141.25 million deal. The base amount is $140 million. To get to the maximum value, he needs to get to the Pro Bowl for each of the [more]
The "Lost City" actress and Reeves have both admitted that they had crushes on each other while filming the 1994 action thriller.
In this article, we discuss 10 best MLP dividend stocks to buy. If you want to skip our discussion on MLP income investing, go directly to 5 Best MLP Dividend Stocks To Buy. A master limited partnership (MLP) is a type of business enterprise that enjoys the tax concessions of a private partnership and the […]
Phoenix winner Chase Briscoe will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway after qualifying was canceled.
An Orange County dad is desperate to get his two-year-old son out of Ukraine.