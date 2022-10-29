Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in the third overtime as the race for positions in the championship finals produced some fierce late-race activity.

Even among teammates.

Gibbs was running second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones as the third overtime unfolded. Gibbs punted Jones into the Turn 1 wall and out of the lead, prompting a caution and assuring Gibbs of the race victory.

A race win would have advanced Jones to the championship finale, giving two JGR teams a shot at the title. Instead, Jones failed to qualify for the Championship Four, and Justin Allgaier took the fourth spot.

A string of caution flags slowed the race over the closing miles as drivers sought to move through the field for a shot at the title in next week’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Noah Gragson and Josh Berry entered the race with spots solidified in the final four at Phoenix. Gibbs picked up enough stage points during the race to nail down his championship spot before race’s end. Gibbs’ race win gave him his 10th career victory but had no impact on his Championship Four status.

Jones and other drivers were critical of Gibbs’ tactic, and Berry suggested after the race that Jones might be a JR Motorsports teammate of sorts in the Phoenix finale. Berry, Gragson and Allgaier drive for JR Motorsports, and Jones is going JRM next season.

Boos rained down on Gibbs from the grandstands as he celebrated the victory.

Jones won the pole and led the first 66 laps, including a win in the first stage. For much of the rest of the race, Jones and Gibbs, who won the second stage, raced around the front.

Stage 1 winner: Brandon Jones

Stage 2 winner: Ty Gibbs

Next: The Xfinity Series championship will be determined in the season finale Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway (6 p.m. ET, NBC).

Ty Gibbs bumps teammate to win Xfinity Series race at Martinsville originally appeared on NBCSports.com