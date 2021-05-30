Ty France's RBI double

You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?
The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.
Dixon has six IndyCar titles but just one Indy 500 win. Will he become the 21st driver to win at least two 500s?
UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.
Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]
Victory for Manchester City over Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday could have an impact well beyond sporting pride. A first ever title in Europe's premier club competition would complete City's rise from Manchester's "second club" to England's top team and experts believe that could be the missing element in creating a truly global brand. "The biggest trophy in club football is the Champions League and winning that would certainly have an impact on their brand, that is why you see clubs chasing it so hard, like Paris St Germain," says Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance.
Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.
Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.
Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.
BOSTON (AP) Bottled up in Brooklyn, Jayson Tatum came home and showed off an array of drives, step-back jumpers and 3-pointers. When Tatum was done, he had one of the best playoff games in Celtics history - and the Nets had themselves a series. Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to carry Boston to a 125-119 victory on Friday night that cut Brooklyn's lead to 2-1.
In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]
The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, while a women's team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.
The Trail Blazers point guard might not shoot well, but the Blazers still find a way to beat the Nuggets.
Two years after being forced to retire from boxing, Anthony Ogogo is working with All Elite Wrestling and is taking part in one of its signature events, “Double or Nothing."
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.
Atlanta can't trade All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones until June 2, but the team continues to field calls from interested suitors.
Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.
At long last, Helio Castroneves joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners on Sunday. Then Spiderman scaled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway fence for his trademark victory celebration at the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic. Castroneves wasn't done yet.
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak arrived to Game 1 of his team's second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series wearing a tremendous suit.