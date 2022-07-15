Ty Dillon: ‘I will win races in the Cup Series, I will win championships’

The Telegraph

At 10.23pm, with the 18th green wreathed in a Stygian gloom, Robert Dinwiddie sank his final putt at an hour when many of St Andrews’ revellers were sinking their final drinks. Six hours, seven minutes, it had taken him and his playing partners to reach the clubhouse: a time that would scarcely be tearing up trees for a marathon, never mind a threeball. The marshals’ glazed-over expression called to mind the old Groucho Marx joke: “Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped.”