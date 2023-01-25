Driver Ty Dillon and Spire Motorsports will be sponsored by Ferris Mowers, a commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, in several NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

Dillon, in his first season with Spire, will debut the No. 77 Ferris Mowers Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 next month at Daytona International Speedway. Ferris also will sponsor the car in the Bristol Dirt Race, the Coca-Cola 600 and at Watkins Glen International.

This is the second consecutive year that Ferris has partnered with Dillon. Ferris originally partnered with Dillon in the dirt late model series in 2013.

Dillon also will be returning to drive for Richard Childress Racing, owned by his grandfather, in several Xfinity Series races. Ferris also will be the sponsor on that car, with the first scheduled race May 13 at Darlington Raceway. Dillon has not driven for RCR since 2018.

“Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand, and we enjoy a great relationship with him,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing for Briggs & Stratton. “We’re excited to see what he can do this season with both Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.”

“Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models, and I’m grateful for a continuing relationship,” Dillon said. “To carry and represent their brand 10 years later is an honor, and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023.”

Ty Dillon, Spire pick up sponsorship for select Cup races originally appeared on NBCSports.com