Wallace, Dillon lead first two Daytona 500 practices

Bubba Wallace steered his No. 43 Chevrolet to the top spot on the second Daytona 500 practice leaderboard Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The Richard Petty Motorsports driver maxed out at 196.172 mph in five laps.

Two rookies followed Wallace on the board. Cole Custer was a close second at 196.108 mph in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. John Hunter Nemechek was then third at 196.040 mph in his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

RELATED: Second practice results | Lap averages | Speedweeks schedule

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hendrick Motorsports then occupied the next four spots. Alex Bowman was fourth at 195.088 mph. Jimmie Johnson, making his last full-time run this season, closed out the top five at 194.835 mph. Chase Elliott and William Byron were next in sixth (194.317 mph) and seventh (194.25 mph), respectively.

Denny Hamlin (194.15 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (194.124 mph) and Clint Bowyer (193.836 mph) made up the rest of the top 10.

Unlike in this first practice, no one broke 200 mph this time around.

Before even getting on track, Brad Keselowski damaged the bottom ride side of his No. 2 Team Penske Ford in the garage. His team chose to fix the car rather than go to a backup. Keselowski did not turn any laps after finishing 21st in the first practice at 197.247 mph.

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to the track Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET for the Daytona 500 Busch Pole Qualifying on FOX.

FIRST PRACTICE

Ty Dillon clocked the fastest lap time in the first of two Daytona 500 practices Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 15 Germain Racing Chevrolet circled the 2.5-mile Florida track in 44.809 seconds at 203.592 mph.

As the only other driver to break the 203-mph mark, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second fastest at 203.192 mph in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin (202.684 mph), Erik Jones (202.525 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. (202.379 mph) then rounded out the top five in order with their Toyotas.

Story continues

RELATED: First practice results | Lap averages | Speedweeks schedule

The bottom half of the top 10 featured a variety of competitors. Rookie Christopher Bell was sixth at 202.293 mph. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was seventh at 202.188 mph. Daniel Suarez and Matt DiBenedetto, who are both in new rides this season, were eighth (202.152 mph) and 10th (201.902 mph), respectively. The retired David Ragan was then ninth at 202.097 mph.