Ty Dillon to race Richard Childress’ first Cup scheme at Talladega

Fifty years after it graced Talladega Superspeedway in its first Cup Series race, Richard Childress’ very first NASCAR paint scheme will return to the track this weekend for the track’s 100th Cup race.

Ty Dillon, the grandson of Childress, will drive a tribute to Childress’ first Cup car in Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet will be made to look like the No. 13 1968 Camaro that Childress drove in the inaugural Talladega race on Sept. 14, 1969.

The reason for Childress’ presence in the 1969 race is unique.

At the time Childress was competing in the Grand American series, which held a race at Talladega on Saturday. In the Cup Series, drivers led by Richard Petty boycotted the Sunday race over safety concerns.

NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. decided to fill the field with Childress and other Grand American drivers.

Childress only made it to Lap 80 of 188 and retired due to an axle problem. The money Childress earned from the race led to him being able to found Richard Childress Racing.

Richard Childress ran this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro in the first NASCAR race ever held at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and finished 23rd. (ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

“I think it’s really cool that we are running a throwback scheme of my grandfather’s original No. 13,” Dillon said in a press release. “Looking back over history, as a kid, I didn’t even know that he ran the No. 13, but when I got my opportunity with Bob Germain and Germain Racing, we dug up some old photos and found the car.

“I’m happy to be honoring him and Talladega, the place where it all got started for him and so many big things were started for our family. It’s going to be a huge weekend and I’m proud to honor his great career and everything that he has made since that time. It’s a unique looking No. 13, different from what you see every weekend with our GEICO Camaro, but I’m really looking forward to running this paint scheme.”

Among the details that Dillon’s car will share with Childress’ from 50 years ago:

On the tail, the letters, W-S, N.C. signify Winston-Salem, N.C., the town that Childress called home.

The Chevrolet Camaro logo can be found on the lower rear quarter panel

Above the driver’s door, Childress’ name is shown, while Dillon’s name will ride on the right side.

W-S, N.C. Just like Richard Childress did in 1969, @TyDillon will represent Winston Salem, North Carolina on the back of his No. 13 Camaro. pic.twitter.com/a1g5ITRqQ7 — Germain Racing (@GermainRacing) October 8, 2019



