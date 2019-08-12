Ty Dillon places 11th at Michigan International Speedway

Ty Dillon placed 11th in the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the race, with Denny Hamlin finishing second and Kyle Larson crossing the finish line third. Martin Truex Jr. took fourth place, followed by Daniel Suarez to round out the top five.

Stage 1 was won by Truex Jr. while Kyle Busch took Stage 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dillon earned 26 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 383 on the season. He ranks No. 24 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The sixth-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Dillon qualified in 21st position at 186.601 mph.

Dillon still is looking for his first career win but owns one top-five finish and three finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured six cautions and 24 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 19 lead changes.

With Harvick driving his Mustang to glory for Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 837 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 816. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 782 points on the season.

Ty Dillon Driver Page | Get Ty Dillon Gear | Race Center