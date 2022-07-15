Ty Dillon, Petty GMS Motorsports to split after 2022 season

Ty Dillon said Friday he will not return to the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet in 2023.

Dillon, 30, made the announcement on social media before the NASCAR Cup Series’ visit this weekend to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Dillon is midway through his first season with the organization, which launched last December as a two-car team after the merger of Richard Petty Motorsports and GMS Racing.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to drive the No. 42 for Petty GMS this year,” Dillon wrote. “However, at the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season, we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I’m looking forward to what is next in the future.”

Dillon ranks 27th in the Cup Series standings with one top-10 finish — 10th on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt in April — to date. He made his Cup Series debut in 2014 and joined the series full-time from 2017-20.

Dillon competed part-time in all three NASCAR national series last year after the closing of Germain Racing. He returned to full-time duty this year, first hired by Maury Gallagher’s GMS operation last October and retained after the merger was announced.

“Petty GMS and Ty Dillon have mutually agreed to part ways following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series,” Petty GMS officials said in a statement later Friday. “We are appreciative of what Ty has done this year to help grow Petty GMS. As we continue the season, we remain focused on strong runs and getting the No. 42 Chevy Camaro to Victory Lane. We wish Ty all the best in the future.”

Dillon has one win in Xfinity Series competition and is a three-time winner in Camping World Trucks.