Ty Dillon will not return to Petty GMS Motorsports after this year

Ty Dillon announced Friday on social media that he will not return to Petty GMS Motorsports after this season.

Dillon said on social media that “we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I’m looking forward to what is next in the future.”

Petty GMS Motorsports issued a statement Friday that stated: “We are appreciative of what Ty has done this year to help grow Petty GMS. As we continue the season, we remain focused on strong runs and getting the No. 42 Chevy Camaro to victory lane. We wish Ty all the best in the future.”

The 30-year-old Dillon is in his first season with Petty GMS Motorsports. His best finish this year is 10th on the dirt at Bristol. This is Dillon’s fifth full-time Cup season.

He raced for Germain Racing from 2017-20 until that team closed shop. He ran a limited schedule last year before getting a full-time ride with Petty GMS Motorsports.

Dillon is 27th in points heading into Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on USA Network. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

