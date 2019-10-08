Germain Racing and longtime sponsor GEICO announced Tuesday that Ty Dillon will honor his grandfather, Richard Childress, with a throwback scheme for this weekend‘s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

In the fall of 1969, Childress climbed aboard his green No. 13 Chevrolet Camaro to compete in the inaugural event at the Alabama superspeedway, marking the first premier series start for the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Fifty years later, his youngest grandson, Dillon, will climb aboard his green No. 13 Chevrolet Camaro at the same track. The third-generation driver, who has competed for Germain Racing since joining the Cup Series full-time in 2017, will sport the same design as Childress to pay tribute to his family‘s legacy.

“I think it‘s really cool that we are running a throwback scheme of my grandfather‘s original No. 13,” said Dillon. “Looking back over history, as a kid, I didn‘t even know that he ran the No. 13, but when I got my opportunity with Bob Germain and Germain Racing, we dug up some old photos and found the car. I‘m happy to be honoring him and Talladega, the place where it all got started for him and so many big things were started for our family. It‘s going to be a huge weekend and I‘m proud to honor his great career and everything that he has made since that time. It‘s a unique-looking No. 13, different from what you see every weekend with our GEICO Camaro, but I‘m really looking forward to running this paint scheme.”

While some might not know the story, Bill France Sr. opened Talladega Superspeedway in 1969, but due to circumstances, the then-driver‘s association pulled out of the event. In order to compile a full field, France Sr. proposed to Childress and other drivers in the Grand American series to compete in the premier series the next day to receive the purse money. The money Childress earned in that event 50 years ago allowed him to purchase land, build his first shop and lay the foundation of Richard Childress Racing (RCR). Germain Racing, which is in a technical alliance with RCR, now has a shop on this same land.

Dillon Scheme

Dillon‘s throwback scheme will feature identical key elements as Childress‘ 1969 design. The No. 13 font is the same as Childress‘ Camaro. On the tail, the letters, W-S, N.C., signify Winston Salem, N.C., the town that Childress called home. The iconic Chevrolet Camaro logo can be found on the lower-rear quarter panel, and above the driver‘s door, Childress‘ name is proudly shown, while Dillon‘s name will ride on the right side.

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 will run at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 13th. The green flag will wave shortly after at 2 p.m. ET. NBC will carry the live television broadcast, while the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will carry the live radio broadcast.