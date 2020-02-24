Ty Dillon finishes 10th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon rounded out the top 10 in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Dillon added 27 points to his season total.

Dillon qualified in 24th position. The seventh-year driver has collected one top-five and five top-10 finishes in his career.

The tenth-place result on Sunday was the first time Dillon has cracked the top 10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Welcome, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting two spots higher than his career mark of 26.2 and completing the race 12 places ahead of his 22.5 career average finish.

Dillon’s tenth-place finish came against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured nine cautions and 37 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 25 lead changes.

Joey Logano brought home the win in the race, and Matt DiBenedetto took second. Ricky Stenhouse Jr placed third, Austin Dillon took fourth, and Jimmie Johnson closed out the top five.

Chase Elliott got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

