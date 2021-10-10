Ty Dillon to drive for GMS in NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
NASCAR.com's Kim Coon brings you up to speed on Ty Dillon being named as the full-time driver for GMS Racing's 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The team will have a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.
Ty Dillon will drive full time for GMS Racing in its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series season in 2022, the organization announced Sunday. In 2021, Dillon has competed in four Cup Series races with Gaunt Brothers Racing and 11 Xfinity Series races with Joe Gibbs Racing, Our Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing. Dillon has competed in […]
Driver movement is coming fast and furious over the course of the 2021 season, providing a preview of the 2022 landscape that so far includes an Xfinity Series powerhouse wading into the Cup Series full time, a team in its first season purchasing a longtime organization, a championship crew chief stepping down from atop the […]
CONCORD, N.C. — The first organizational test for NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the 2022 Cup Series is scheduled Monday and Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course. RELATED: Live show Tuesday, see on-track action Monday | Next Gen timeline A total of 21 teams are set to participate, with drivers shaking down the new […]
This is it for Kevin Harvick, a winner of nine races just last year and now on the verge of his earliest career playoff knockout. The steadiest guy in the garage is winless this season — he's on a 38-race losing streak — and needs a big day at Charlotte Motor Speedway to avoid playoff elimination. Harvick has made it through the second round of the playoffs every year since the elimination format started in 2014, the year he won his only Cup title.
CONCORD, N.C. — Rarely do so many dynamic factors figure into a 15th-place finish. That’s where Harrison Burton wound up on the scoring pylon after Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, the first elimination point in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. But Burton’s just-above-midpack result included […]
Our 2022 Silly Season Tracker is below, listing what we know for full-time NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams in 2021. We’ll update this page as teams finalize their plans for next season. Anything highlighted in red indicates news on that driver and ride for beyond 2021, and clicking on the red […]
CONCORD, N.C. — The NASCAR Cup Series will add some European flair for select Cup Series events next season with the formation of Team Hezeberg for 2022. The organization took the wraps off the Next Gen No. 27 Ford — dressed in orange to reflect the team founders’ roots in The Netherlands — on Saturday […]
