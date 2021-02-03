Ty Dillon to drive 23XI Racing entry in Busch Clash

Team officials for 23XI Racing confirmed Wednesday that Ty Dillon will drive the team’s No. 23 Toyota in next week’s Busch Clash preliminary event at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

23XI, a joint venture between NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, is set for its first NASCAR Cup Series season with Bubba Wallace to be the team’s full-time driver. But Wallace is ineligible for the exhibition event, leading the organization to turn to the 28-year-old Dillon, who qualified for the race by scoring a stage win during the 2020 season.

Root Insurance, one of the team’s founding partners, will sponsor the No. 23 Toyota for the Busch Clash. The 23XI effort in the event will allow the team a chance to get in the flow of competition before its full-fledged launch.

Dillon is set for a Daytona 500 bid this year with Gaunt Brothers Racing. He’s also signed on for part-time duty with Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.