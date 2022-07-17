Ty Dillon, Alex Bowman tangle early at New Hampshire
Watch as Ty Dillon and Alex Bowman tangle early at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, sending both cars hard into the fence.
Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski engaged in a wild, fender-scraping show of displeasure and retaliation during a mid-race caution period Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After the yellow flag flew on Lap 163 for Kyle Busch‘s solo spin in the Ambetter 301, both Dillon and Keselowski left pit road in close quarters. Dillon‘s No. […]
Christopher Bell got his first win of the season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Here's what Bell and other drivers had to say about the race.
Martin Truex Jr. seemed poised to score his first Cup win of the season until everything changed with less than 100 laps and ruined his race.
Christopher Bell holds off Chase Elliott to become the 14th different NASCAR Cup winner this season, punching his ticket for a playoff berth.
East was a three-time USAC national champion and raced for team owners Jack Roush, Tony Stewart and Wood Brothers.
Bobby East, a former NASCAR driver and three-time USAC national champion, was stabbed and killed at a Southern California gas station this week. The suspect was later shot and killed by police.
Bell becomes 14th different winner in 20 Cup races this season.
LOUDON, N.H. — What a week. Silly Season saw a seismic shock on Tuesday, with Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick dropping in on a 23XI Racing video conference call to announce he’d be joining the Toyota-backed organization as a full-time driver starting in 2024. Given Reddick is locked up with RCR for 2023, just picked […]
LOUDON, N.H. — As one of a small handful of drivers over the age of 40 racing full-time at NASCAR‘s top level, 2004 Cup Series champ Kurt Busch isn‘t immune to retirement rumors. They‘ve cropped up over the past few years, almost an annual tradition at this point, but here he is still winning races […]
Joe Gibbs said he's surprised his eponymous race team has yet to sign two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to a contract for 2023. Busch faced an uncertain future after M&M Mars announced it would pull its marketing spend at the end of this season. The company had sponsored Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008.
Martin Truex Jr. turned in the only sub-30-second lap in Saturday qualifying to win the pole for Sunday's Cup race at NHMS.
A strong run in the race's final stage earned Christopher Bell a win in Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, pushing the Toyota driver into a playoff spot.