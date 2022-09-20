How Ty Davis-Price's ankle injury impacts 49ers' plan at running back

How Davis-Price's ankle injury impacts 49ers' plan at RB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that rookie running back Ty Davis-Price sustained a high-ankle sprain in the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss multiple weeks.

Injuries to what was once one of the deepest position groups on the roster now has the 49ers searching the open market for reinforcements. The 49ers are already without Elijah Mitchell, who was placed on injured reserve due to an MCL sprain, which will sideline the Louisiana product for approximately two months.

Shanahan said the plan is to bring in free agent running backs for workouts this week as reinforcements to join Jeff Wilson Jr., Jordan (J.P.) Mason and new addition Marlon Mack, who likely will be elevated from the practice squad.

Shanahan was pleased with Wilson’s performance Sunday, as he carried the ball 18 times for 84 yards. He also caught both of his targets for 19 yards.

“I thought Jeff was a stud,” Shanahan said. “You could see it on the first two runs of the game. I didn’t think they were blocked that well, just to watch the way that Jeff got six yards on the first one and six on the second.

“For some tough looks, you just see how hard he was running. And what Jeff does when he doesn’t have the ball is really good too. He helps us out in a ton of ways.”

Mason was on deck to enter the game but Shanahan said that the 49ers did not know about Davis-Price’s injury until later. If they had known, the undrafted free agent would have gotten some playing time.

Mack has been at the team facility for less than a week but has impressed Shanahan so far. The former Indianapolis Colts ball carrier will be called upon as the 49ers prepare to head to Denver to face the Broncos at Mile High Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

“I thought he did a good job,” Shanahan said. “I thought he looked good in practice. He got mainly scout team reps but he looked like he’d been around. He carries himself the right way and you can see the skill set that has given him success in this league.”

Story continues

The 49ers released running backs Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty when they did their final cut down to 53 players. Sermon was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagled and Hasty signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast