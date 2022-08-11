Ty Davis-Price excited to show off powerful runs in 49ers-Packers game

Powerful rookie Davis-Price eager to finish runs vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers’ leading rushers the past four seasons have consisted of three running backs who were not drafted and one sixth-round pick.

But for the second year in a row, the 49ers selected a running back in the third round of the draft.

Rookie Ty Davis-Price is set to make his preseason debut for the 49ers on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium.

“I’m really excited to go out there and show what I’m about,” Davis-Price said. “I’m eager about that. I might not get any sleep the night before, but I’ll be all right.”

Elijah Mitchell enters the season as the clear No. 1 running back. Davis-Price is competing for a role against a healthy Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trey Sermon, whom the 49ers chose in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mitchell missed six games last season due to a variety of injuries. Sermon had a difficult time earning his spot on the field. And Wilson never got to top speed after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

This year, the 49ers placed an emphasis on getting healthier and increasing their depth.

“There’s talent in everyone in that room,” Davis-Price said. “We all can do things differently. I think that’s what’s great about that room.

“They all bring different things. They’re all hard workers. We compete each and every day and make each other better. I appreciate them for pushing me, and I know they appreciate me for pushing them.”

The 49ers featured their running game Wednesday during the final full practice before the exhibition opener.

Davis-Price and Sermon lined up with quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers’ first-team offense.

Davis-Price had seven carries in the padded practice. He will get his first opportunity Friday to finish runs against a defense that will be trying to tackle him to the ground.

Story continues

In three seasons at LSU, he rushed for 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 4.6-yard average. The 49ers selected him with the No. 93 overall pick in April.

Davis-Price said he believes he is getting to the point where he has enough of an understanding of the 49ers’ offense that he can go out and play instinctively.

He’ll have an opportunity to show that against the Packers.

“The biggest thing has been a new system and getting in and learning it,” he said. “You have to study each and every day or you’ll miss something.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast