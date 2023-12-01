Ty Cobb, Marcus Hansen, Dhel Duncan-Busby named All-Super Region Four

Nov. 30—BEMIDJI — Coming off its third straight trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Bemidji State football team had three players named to the D2CCA All-Super Region Four squad. Ty Cobb and Marcus Hansen were each selected to the First Team, while Dhel Duncan-Busby was selected to the Second Team.

Cobb, a senior offensive tackle, was named to the First Team for a third consecutive season. Hansen, a redshirt sophomore defensive end, earned his first D2CCA honor. Duncan-Busby, a senior wide receiver, also earned his first D2CCA regional honor.

Cobb started all 12 games this season and helped BSU's offense average 30.5 points per game and 399.2 total yards per game. He was named to the All-NSIC First Team once again this season and finished his career starting 38 straight games. In over 1,400 pass protection snaps, Cobb allowed only four sacks throughout his career. Last year, he went on to earn All-America honors from D2CCA, being selected to the Second Team.

Hansen, the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year, led the conference in tackles for loss and sacks during the regular season. He started all 12 games and finished with 19 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, along with 51 total tackles (31 solo). Hansen forced three fumbles and had eight quarterback hurries. Hansen had a tackle for loss in 11 games, including multiple tackles for loss in six games with a high of four. He added a sack in seven games.

Duncan-Busby led the Beavers in receptions (49), receiving yards (825) and touchdowns (11). An All-NSIC First Team selection, Duncan-Busby had at least 50 receiving yards in 10 games, eclipsing 100 yards twice with a high of 130. He had a touchdown reception in seven games, with four multi-touchdown games.

Both Cobb and Hansen will now advance to the All-America ballot. The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.