Ty Chandler ties game with one-yard plunge

Ty Chandler immediately makes the most of his second start by punching it in from a yard out to tie the game at seven for the Minnesota Vikings.

Chandler put the capper on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that found the Vikings’ offense moving smoothly down the field. A necessary answer to the Detroit Lion’s 14-play drive that took up over half of the first quarter.

Nick Mullens brought optimism that he can efficiently run this Minnesota offense as he went four-for-six for 60 yards on the drive. While Mullens was successful, there were still those couple plays that remind you that he is still a backup. Like his questionable decision to try to hit tight end Josh Oliver in the flat that almost turned into an easy interception for rookie Brian Branch.

Despite that, the Vikings ended up finding the end zone and made a statement to this Detroit defense. They are willing and able to keep up with their offense.

Stay tuned to Vikings Wire for more live game updates.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire