Ty Chandler finds end zone in Vikings loss

Make that two touchdowns in two preseason games for former UNC running back Ty Chandler.

A week after he scored a touchdown on a kick return, Chandler was the lone Minnesota Viking to find the end zone in Saturday’s 17-7 preseason loss to San Francisco. Chandler found the end zone late in the first half to give the Vikings a 7-3 lead over the 49ers.

Watch as Chandler takes it in from a few yards out for his second preseason touchdown here in 2022:

Ty Chandler gets into the end zone for the first TD of the game! @Channdler_35 📱: Stream #SFvsMIN on NFL+ https://t.co/6I1083QBfq pic.twitter.com/Bu8hVPLODP — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2022

After spending one season in Chapel Hill, Chandler was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He joined a pretty crowded Vikings backfield led by Dalvin Cook but so far Chandler has been impressive.

He rushed for 19 yards on 5 carries on Saturday after injuring himself in practice earlier in the week.

