Ty Chandler among fastest RB’s in Madden 24

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ running back Ty Chandler could see his role increased as he goes into his second season in the NFL. After being a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Chandler appeared in three games rushing for 20 total yards on 6 carries.

Chandler was buried on the depth chart but with Dalvin Cook gone, there’s an opportunity for him to see an expanded role. Whether that’s on special teams or offense, or even both, this is a big year two for Chandler.

As training camp is set to open up around the league next week, football is getting closer and closer. That also means the return of the popular “Madden” football franchise from EA Sports. To get ready for Madden 24, the game is releasing rankings every day separating them by position. They release two positions a day and on Wednesday, it was the running back position.

While Chandler wasn’t ranked in the top 10 overall for running backs, he’s one of the fastest in the game. Madden 24 has Chander’s speed at a 93 which is just outside of the top 10.

Chandler’s overall rating is a 66 which is pretty low but a fair rating for him after not having a big rookie season. Let’s see if Chandler can get off to a great start in his second year if he’s given the chance.

