TXST football GJ Kinne speaks on quarterback
FOX 7 Austin's John Hygh talked to first-year head coach GJ Kinne about who the starting quarterback is this season.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
Here’s one player to back in the top-20 market who could also win the tournament outright.
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein recap the whirlwind of news around the NFL, including the New York Jets signing Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor returning to camp, the Dallas Cowboys paying Zack Martin and the New England Patriots signing Ezekiel Elliott. Later, the duo give their biggest takeaways from the latest training camps they've visited, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.
The stars for the Giants are at running back and tight end. The tools for an effective offense, meanwhile, may lie in the wide receiver room.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back with another episode of The Bandwagon, going through the MLB news of the week before going deep on the exciting AL West playoff race.
After revealing her All-Breakouts team of 2023, fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down the bust case for some key stars.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
With Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott headed to the AFC East, how does that impact upcoming fantasy drafts?
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
The NHL has its guy. Now, with highly touted rookie Connor Bedard in the fold, it must capitalize.
Steele sued ESPN in 2022 over free speech violations after she was suspended for comment she made about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Daily Telegraph sent a helicopter to film England's practices ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal match with Australia.
The opening week of preseason served as a reminder of how few quality offensive linemen there are. And does Russell Wilson really need a lot of reps in a meaningless game? Trey Lance sure does.
The Seminoles won 10 games in 2022 for the first time since 2016.