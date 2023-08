Aug. 22—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Tuesday that eastbound IH 20 between Cotton Flat and SH 349 will be one-lane traffic from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Westbound IH 20 from Camp Drive just west of SH 349 to Warehouse Road just west of Midkiff will be one-lane traffic from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Slow down and obey warning signs in this work zone.