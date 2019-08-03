Two-sport Portland State athlete Deante Strickland allegedly shot and killed by sister

Portland State's Deante Strickland (L) averaged over 7 points per game in his two seasons with the Vikings. He was 22. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland State basketball and football player Deante Strickland was one of three family members allegedly shot by Strickland’s sister Friday. He was 22.

According to the Oregonian, Portland police responded to a shooting call Friday afternoon. They found Strickland shot along with his aunt and grandmother. While Strickland died from his injuries, his aunt and grandmother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Strickland’s sister Tamena Strickland was arrested Friday night. Strickland’s uncle said he was unaware of any family issues that led to the incident. A construction worker who assisted Strickland after the shooting said he had gunshot wounds in his chest and back. From the Oregonian:

Damian Strickland also said a 4-year-old child was present but was uninjured. Damian Strickland said he was told Deante’s last words were, “My sister shot me” and “I don’t want to die.” “Everyone is shocked,” Damian Strickland said. “They are siblings.”

Strickland was a member of Portland State’s basketball team for the past two seasons and planned to play running back for the football team in the fall. He averaged 7.4 points and 21 minutes per game over 65 games for the school. A Portland native, Strickland went to Central Catholic High School in the city.

"We are all deeply saddened and grieving about this tragic news," Portland State basketball coach Barret Peery said in a statement. "We are better for having had Deante in our lives. His smile, passion and energy for life was second to none. He lit up a room and made the people around him better in every way. He loved his family, his friends and everyone around him. He had great pride in being a kid from Portland and it showed in how he competed each day. We will never forget him and he will always be with us. I love Deante and am a better man for having the opportunity to coach him. This entire community will miss him."

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

