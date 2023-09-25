Two years after their first introduction, Texas set to face Kansas QB Jalon Daniels again

The last two summers, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has made a fashion statement at the Big 12 media days.

Two years ago, Daniels donned velvet red shoes that worked perfectly with his crisp navy suit. This year, he converted an Apple Watch into a necklace that played his highlights.

But behind all of that style is a lot of substance.

Daniels entered this fall as the offensive player of the year on the Big 12's preseason team. He sat out the season opener with what was reported as back tightness, but he has completed more than 70% of his passes in each of the three games he's appeared in. In addition to throwing for 705 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception this season, he's also broken off four runs of at least 10 yards.

"I think Jalon's done a good job," UT linebacker Jaylan Ford said. "He had a great year last year. Unfortunately he didn't get to finish out his season. Last year, he was getting all the love. Everything he did, he earned it. He was in the Heisman race."

Added Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda: "He's a playmaker."

Ahead of the Jayhawks' visit to Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the Longhorns aren't just paying Daniels lip service. As Texas coach Steve Sarkisian noted at his weekly press conference on Monday, "we saw him firsthand in his first start here a couple years ago."

Two years ago during a trip to Austin, Daniels filled in for an injured Jason Bean. Daniels threw for 202 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, and the 2-point conversion that he threw to Jared Casey in overtime lifted the Jayhawks to a 57-56 upset.

Daniels did not have as much success in last year's rematch in Lawrence. He provided two touchdown passes but Texas rolled to a 55-14 victory that afternoon.

"He's got a lot of heart," defensive back Jahdae Barron said. "He's an impactful player that can throw. Sometimes when a quarterback is looking to scramble, they're kind of looking to run. Oh, he's looking to throw and find open people."

Earlier this month, Texas used running back Savion Red as its scout team quarterback as it prepared for Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Sarkisian didn't share any trade secrets on Monday, but he hinted that Texas couldn't just use an athletic reserve to mimic the 6-foot, 220-pound Daniels this week.

"The thing that he does is he's a real dual-threat," Sarkisian said. "I think the natural thing is we think about the runs that he has for explosive plays, but he throws the ball all over the place and they've got great schemes and concepts. It's not by any means, is it gimmicky. They're running real pass concepts that stress your coverages and then they have the run concepts with his legs as an added element to it.

"He taxes you both ways, so it's not like you can just have a guy be a scout team quarterback that's a runner. You have to have the ability to throw it to give the defense a realistic look about what they're going to be going up against."

For the most part, Texas has done a good job of defending dual-threat quarterbacks under defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. In the 29 games since he took over the defense in 2021, Texas has let four quarterbacks — Arkansas' K.J. Jefferson (10 rushes for 73 yards in 2021), Oklahoma's Caleb Williams (4-88 in 2021), Kansas State's Will Howard (8-82 in 2021) and Kansas State's Adrian Martinez (14-52 in 2022) — rush for 50 yards. Of those, only Williams and Martinez also threw for 200 yards.

This weekend, Texas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will be tasked with stopping a Daniels-led Kansas offense that is averaging 37.8 points and 463 yards per game. The Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0) rank sixth in the Big 12 in total offense. Only four teams are scoring more points.

Meanwhile, Texas is allowing 298.5 yards and 12.5 points per game. By the numbers, the Longhorns currently boast the second-best red zone defense in the country.

"I'd say the main thing that we need to do is just keep having that mentality or keep doing what's making our defense unique," Ford said. "I think the level of physicality we play with, the level of communication we have, running to the ball, the effort and essentially just being a solid unit all around."

If recent history is any indication, Saturday's showdown between the third- and 24th-ranked teams in the Associated Press poll may be a high-scoring one. When Kansas visited Austin in 2019, Texas needed Cameron Dicker's walk-off field goal to secure a 50-48 win. The two teams combined for 113 points during KU's overtime win at Royal-Memorial Stadium two years later.

Saturday's game

No. 24 Kansas (4-0, 1-0) at No. 3 Texas (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m., Royal-Memorial Stadium, ABC, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jalon Daniels a key figure in ranked matchup between Texas and Kansas