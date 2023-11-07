After two years of conflict, USC and Oklahoma football fans are in the same boat

Life has a way of throwing a boomerang at all of us at some point. If fans dish out some smack talk to a rival fan base, the things they say eventually come back around and hit them in the face. If other fans deliver an unceasing amount of heckling or hounding, something will happen to turn the tables in the other direction.

Such is the case in the relationship between USC and Oklahoma football fans.

As soon as Lincoln Riley went to USC, Oklahoma fans have been telling USC fans how bad they will have it. Lincoln Riley is overrated, Riley won’t insist on a good defense, Riley won’t hire a better defensive coordinator.

To be sure, Oklahoma fans have been proved right this year on many fronts. However, Riley has fired Alex Grinch, something a lot of people never thought he would do. Riley now has a chance to prove a lot of Oklahoma fans wrong.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s season has taken a drastically bad turn over the past few weeks. The Sooners were looking great under head coach Brent Venables, but coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense has gotten stuck. Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman Trophy candidacy has been derailed. The Sooners are in trouble in terms of making the Big 12 Championship Game, which would rate as a considerable disappointment.

Everything Oklahoma fans have said about Riley not firing Grinch can now be turned in the direction of Brent Venables for not yet firing Jeff Lebby.

Oklahoma fans thought they had the high ground for a bit, but now, they’re basically in the same position USC fans inhabited for the past two years: They want their head coach to fire their coordinator so that the program can figure out how to have a good offense and a good defense at the same time.

Oklahoma has the D without the O. USC is the opposite. In the end, both schools have half of a solution but not a whole one.

Life is strange.

Let’s see how Oklahoma fans are handling Jeff Lebby’s disastrous turn as offensive coordinator, the offense-based version of what Alex Grinch was for USC’s defense:

TROUBLE IN SOONERLAND

Jeff Lebby after the game: “He (Drake Stoops) should’ve extended the route another yard.” Brent Venables: “Jeff Lebby should’ve called something else.” Basically. 😳 #Sooners https://t.co/Uob3Ivvy7v — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) November 7, 2023

DOESN'T MAKE SENSE

My issue with Jeff Lebby. Crucial drive to go up at half. OU gets the ball coming out. 3rd and 8 and he draws up a swing pass 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage. So you’re actually at 3rd and 16 and asking your walk-on to pick it up. Loss yardage, 51 yard field goal no good. pic.twitter.com/eqZvwYm9XZ — Shelby Wayne Smith (@Shelby21_wayne) November 6, 2023

OUCH!

Jeff Lebby (I’m gonna do this a lot) would’ve just handed the ball off. https://t.co/yPKKgS5SxK — Like Woody (@PaytonGlen) November 6, 2023

IT'S GONNA HAPPEN

NO QUESTION

Jeff lebby is holding OU football back — Rushy hates Lebby 🫡 (@JeffLebby2Hell) November 5, 2023

SAME BOAT

MEME TIME!

Jeff lebby…. You better learn Chinese buddy — ᴊᴀᴇ (@OkieFBfan) November 4, 2023

OR THE DAY BEFORE

Lebby needs fired yesterday — Rushy hates Lebby 🫡 (@JeffLebby2Hell) November 4, 2023

MAYBE

Fire Jeff Lebby as OC.

Hire Cale Gundy as OC. Let the media melt down for 2 weeks, then enjoy the best offense you’ve seen from OU in several years. It’s that easy. Do it Joe C. BV needs to learn how to handle a coaching staff. Or he’s the next one getting kicked out. — James (@JLBNT3) November 4, 2023

PERSPECTIVE

after watching Lincoln Riley call plays for years it is so horrible watching Jeff Lebby. Call me crazy but it feels like he’s losing these games on purpose. — YaMama405 (@bigmannyliltaj) November 5, 2023

TARMAC

Leave Jeff Lebby in Stillwater — Ryan Collins (@ryanjoecollins3) November 4, 2023

CHUCKLE

CRUSHING LOSS

Fire Jeff Lebby. Start Jackson Arnold. Get ready for ‘24. — Tim O’Donnell (@TimboSliceOU) November 4, 2023

WE CAN RELATE HERE AT USC

Well I didn’t wake up to a Jeff Lebby being fired post so already off to a bad start. — EyesOfDisarray (@LittrellForOC) November 5, 2023

USC FANS SAID THE SAME THINGS ABOUT RILEY AND GRINCH

What kind of dirty erotic blackmail does Jeff Lebby have on Venables where he is allowed to get away with this weekly — jk (@BayAreaSooner_) November 4, 2023

SAY WHAT YOU REALLY FEEL

Jeff Lebby is the absolute worst. — Jordan Esco (@Jordan_Esco) November 4, 2023

AS HE SHOULD BE

This BBOC caller is absolutely fed up with Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Bm2ijGc80Y — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 6, 2023

BLUNT TRUTH

Jeff Lebby after calling the same play 6 times in one drive pic.twitter.com/WvGr9BG2IS — megalodon julio (@VersaceWZRD) November 4, 2023

NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME

Jeff Lebby-

Last week: players have to execute better

This week: Drake Stoops didn't run the route far enough The play:

4th and 5, flat route while moving the pocket to the short side of the field. Terrible leader.

Poor play caller. https://t.co/BE5JUHhtWR — Jacob Major (@JakeMajor25) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire