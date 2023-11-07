After two years of conflict, USC and Oklahoma football fans are in the same boat
Life has a way of throwing a boomerang at all of us at some point. If fans dish out some smack talk to a rival fan base, the things they say eventually come back around and hit them in the face. If other fans deliver an unceasing amount of heckling or hounding, something will happen to turn the tables in the other direction.
Such is the case in the relationship between USC and Oklahoma football fans.
As soon as Lincoln Riley went to USC, Oklahoma fans have been telling USC fans how bad they will have it. Lincoln Riley is overrated, Riley won’t insist on a good defense, Riley won’t hire a better defensive coordinator.
To be sure, Oklahoma fans have been proved right this year on many fronts. However, Riley has fired Alex Grinch, something a lot of people never thought he would do. Riley now has a chance to prove a lot of Oklahoma fans wrong.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s season has taken a drastically bad turn over the past few weeks. The Sooners were looking great under head coach Brent Venables, but coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense has gotten stuck. Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman Trophy candidacy has been derailed. The Sooners are in trouble in terms of making the Big 12 Championship Game, which would rate as a considerable disappointment.
Everything Oklahoma fans have said about Riley not firing Grinch can now be turned in the direction of Brent Venables for not yet firing Jeff Lebby.
Oklahoma fans thought they had the high ground for a bit, but now, they’re basically in the same position USC fans inhabited for the past two years: They want their head coach to fire their coordinator so that the program can figure out how to have a good offense and a good defense at the same time.
Oklahoma has the D without the O. USC is the opposite. In the end, both schools have half of a solution but not a whole one.
Life is strange.
Let’s see how Oklahoma fans are handling Jeff Lebby’s disastrous turn as offensive coordinator, the offense-based version of what Alex Grinch was for USC’s defense:
TROUBLE IN SOONERLAND
Jeff Lebby after the game: “He (Drake Stoops) should’ve extended the route another yard.”
Brent Venables: “Jeff Lebby should’ve called something else.”
Basically. 😳 #Sooners https://t.co/Uob3Ivvy7v
— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) November 7, 2023
DOESN'T MAKE SENSE
My issue with Jeff Lebby. Crucial drive to go up at half. OU gets the ball coming out. 3rd and 8 and he draws up a swing pass 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage. So you’re actually at 3rd and 16 and asking your walk-on to pick it up. Loss yardage, 51 yard field goal no good. pic.twitter.com/eqZvwYm9XZ
— Shelby Wayne Smith (@Shelby21_wayne) November 6, 2023
OUCH!
Jeff Lebby (I’m gonna do this a lot) would’ve just handed the ball off. https://t.co/yPKKgS5SxK
— Like Woody (@PaytonGlen) November 6, 2023
IT'S GONNA HAPPEN
#FireLebby https://t.co/hyQKIE9qjw
— Suarez (@Suarez_XIX) November 7, 2023
NO QUESTION
Jeff lebby is holding OU football back
— Rushy hates Lebby 🫡 (@JeffLebby2Hell) November 5, 2023
SAME BOAT
Jeff Lebby. https://t.co/jSd8gkA1aF
— Uncle Chuck (@UncleChuck824) November 5, 2023
MEME TIME!
Jeff lebby…. You better learn Chinese buddy
— ᴊᴀᴇ (@OkieFBfan) November 4, 2023
OR THE DAY BEFORE
Lebby needs fired yesterday
— Rushy hates Lebby 🫡 (@JeffLebby2Hell) November 4, 2023
MAYBE
Fire Jeff Lebby as OC.
Hire Cale Gundy as OC.
Let the media melt down for 2 weeks, then enjoy the best offense you’ve seen from OU in several years.
It’s that easy. Do it Joe C.
BV needs to learn how to handle a coaching staff. Or he’s the next one getting kicked out.
— James (@JLBNT3) November 4, 2023
PERSPECTIVE
after watching Lincoln Riley call plays for years it is so horrible watching Jeff Lebby. Call me crazy but it feels like he’s losing these games on purpose.
— YaMama405 (@bigmannyliltaj) November 5, 2023
TARMAC
Leave Jeff Lebby in Stillwater
— Ryan Collins (@ryanjoecollins3) November 4, 2023
CHUCKLE
Jeff Lebby- “yeah but watch this” https://t.co/vC55ffxxJa
— Ben O🇮🇹 (@benosborn7) November 4, 2023
CRUSHING LOSS
Fire Jeff Lebby. Start Jackson Arnold. Get ready for ‘24.
— Tim O’Donnell (@TimboSliceOU) November 4, 2023
WE CAN RELATE HERE AT USC
Well I didn’t wake up to a Jeff Lebby being fired post so already off to a bad start.
— EyesOfDisarray (@LittrellForOC) November 5, 2023
USC FANS SAID THE SAME THINGS ABOUT RILEY AND GRINCH
What kind of dirty erotic blackmail does Jeff Lebby have on Venables where he is allowed to get away with this weekly
— jk (@BayAreaSooner_) November 4, 2023
SAY WHAT YOU REALLY FEEL
Jeff Lebby is the absolute worst.
— Jordan Esco (@Jordan_Esco) November 4, 2023
AS HE SHOULD BE
This BBOC caller is absolutely fed up with Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Bm2ijGc80Y
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 6, 2023
BLUNT TRUTH
Jeff Lebby after calling the same play 6 times in one drive pic.twitter.com/WvGr9BG2IS
— megalodon julio (@VersaceWZRD) November 4, 2023
NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME
Jeff Lebby-
Last week: players have to execute better
This week: Drake Stoops didn't run the route far enough
The play:
4th and 5, flat route while moving the pocket to the short side of the field.
Terrible leader.
Poor play caller. https://t.co/BE5JUHhtWR
— Jacob Major (@JakeMajor25) November 5, 2023