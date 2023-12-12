Two years ago today, Quinn Ewers committed to the Texas Longhorns

On Dec. 12 of 2021, five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers committed to the University of Texas. Ewers had initially pledged to play for Texas in August 2020 under Tom Herman, but changed his mind and switched to Ohio State University just two months later. He later enrolled at Ohio State, but only played two snaps for the Buckeyes and did not complete a pass.

Ewers became the first Texas quarterback since Vince Young to earn a perfect 1.000 composite rating. In 2022, Ewers led the team to an 8-5 season and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies. This was a steady improvement from the previous season, which was objectively not good.

In 2023, the Longhorns are now ranked No. 3 in the country and will play in the Sugar Bowl. If they can beat Washington, they have a chance to go to the National Championship game.

In two years with Texas, Ewers has thrown for 5,338 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has set the record for the most passing yards in Texas history within his two years in Austin.

Ewers’ commitment to Texas has turned the program around and they now have a shot at their fifth national championship.

