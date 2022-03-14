Two years, $4 million for Brian Hoyer in New England

The Patriots have secured backup quarterback Brian Hoyer‘s return for the 2022 season and he has a deal in place for 2023 as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hoyer has signed a two-year deal with the team. The pact is worth $4 million with $3 million in guaranteed money and more available via incentives.

If those incentives are tied to Hoyer’s playing time, most in New England will likely be happy if they go unearned as Hoyer spends his time watching Mac Jones continue to make strides as the team’s starting quarterback. Hoyer’s experience in the system and ability to help mentor Jones will be even more important now that Josh McDaniels has left to become the head coach of the Raiders.

Hoyer appeared in five games in relief of Jones last season. He was 9-of-11 for 227 yards and a touchdown.

