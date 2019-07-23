Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations at New Hampshire
Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations at New HampshireA pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series teams were hit with penalties stemming from infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this past weekend. Both the Nos. 00 and 7 entries were penalized for Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels, having been found with at least one lug nut not properly installed. As a result, crew chiefs Mike […]
A pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series teams were hit with penalties stemming from infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this past weekend.
Both the Nos. 00 and 7 entries were penalized for Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels, having been found with at least one lug nut not properly installed.
As a result, crew chiefs Mike Shiplett (No. 00 of Cole Custer) and Jason Burdett (No. 7 of Justin Allgaier) were each fined $5,000.
Scroll to continue with content