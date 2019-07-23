Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations at New Hampshire A pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series teams were hit with penalties stemming from infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this past weekend. Both the Nos. 00 and 7 entries were penalized for Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels, having been found with at least one lug nut not properly installed. As a result, crew chiefs Mike […]

A pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series teams were hit with penalties stemming from infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this past weekend.

Both the Nos. 00 and 7 entries were penalized for Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels, having been found with at least one lug nut not properly installed.

As a result, crew chiefs Mike Shiplett (No. 00 of Cole Custer) and Jason Burdett (No. 7 of Justin Allgaier) were each fined $5,000.