Two world class options “being considered” in problem position for Chelsea

Chelsea are looking for a new goalkeeper to help their new manager and his style of play. That’s what we’ve been reading all summer, and while Enzo Maresca will surely want to get to know his existing options a little bit, there’s plenty of evidence from last season showing that neither of them is really up to it when it comes to playing out from the back.

That’s leading to all manner of transfer rumours doing the rounds this summer, and today CaughtOffside have added to the pile by claiming that the Blues “remain in the market for a new goalkeeper,” and that “Porto’s Diogo Costa and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak [are] both names being considered.”

Oblak has been one of the world’s very best, but is without doubt on the downward slope now. His age also doesn’t fit our model right now.

A world class option

We really like the idea of Costa as a top option at the back for Chelsea. If we’re really keen to sign a goalkeeper this summer – and it seems we are – we can’t make the same mistake we did last summer by spending mid-level money on mid-level options. We need to aim high, spend the cash and get one of the best, hoping they can sort us out in that position for many years to come.

From what we can see, Costa is maybe the best goalie we’ve got a realistic chance of signing. He would be very expensive, but would likely be happy to make the move from Porto should we be prepared to stump up the cash.

We’re glad to read stories like this which continue to link us to him, and we hope that we see more in the weeks to come, especially when Portugal’s Euros campaign ends and we can really get into gear with negotiations.