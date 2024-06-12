Two Wisconsin women’s hockey standouts selected in 2024 PWHL Draft

Former Wisconsin women’s hockey standouts Britta Curl and Anna Wilgren were selected in the 2024 Professional Women’s Hockey League Draft on Monday.

Founded in 2023, the PWHL encompasses six teams. Three (PWHL Boston, PWHL Minnesota and PHWL New York) are concentrated in the United States with the other three (PWHL Montreal, PWHL Ottawa and PWHL Toronto) in Canada.

The two join 16 other former Badgers in the PWHA. Natalie Buchbinder, Mellissa Channell and Sophia (Shaver) Kunin captured the league’s inaugural title with Minnesota last year.

Minnesota selected Curl with the ninth overall pick while Montreal snagged Wilgren in the draft’s fifth round.

Curl, a two-time captain for the Badgers, was a member of three NCAA title teams during her tenure in Madison. The Bismarck, North Dakota native left Wisconsin with a program-record 181 appearances and tallied 180 points for UW, the ninth-most in Badger program history.

The forward has also earned a gold and two silvers over the last three International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships for the U.S. national team.

Congrats to our two #Badgers that were selected in the @thepwhlofficial Draft tonight!https://t.co/8RTQqJli6Q — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) June 11, 2024

Wilgren, on the other hand, played in 40 contests for the Badgers last year as a mainstay in Wisconsin’s defense. The Hudson, Wisconsin native tied a career high with 24 points in 2023-24 and notched 14 goals and 52 assists during her collegiate career with UW and Minnesota State.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire