Two Wisconsin running backs named to Doak Walker Award watch list

The Wisconsin football program is no stranger to the Doak Walker Award. Several Badger greats have received the honor, including Jonathan Taylor in 2018 and 2019, Melvin Gordon in 2014, Montee Ball in 2012 and Ron Dayne in 1999.

Wisconsin shares tremendous company with Texas with the most winners (5) since the award began in 1990 — Texas boasting Bijan Robinson, D’Onta Foreman, Cedric Benson and Ricky Williams (twice).

As is the case most years when August rolls around, Wisconsin Badgers are included on the award’s watch list for the upcoming season. Usually, the team’s starter receives the nod. But this year there are multiple, as both Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi made this year’s list.

Not a bad☝️✌️punch @BraelonAllen + @chez_mellusi are on the watch for 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 🤫 pic.twitter.com/TTBMWQp9x1 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 9, 2023

Injuries have defined Mellusi’s few years in Madison. The former Clemson running back has played in 18 games over the last two years, rushing for a total of 1288 yards and 7 touchdowns. The talent is clearly there, so with health in 2023 should come impressive play.

Meanwhile, not much needs to be said about what Allen can do on the football field. The rising junior battled through ailments last year to rush for 1242 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With Phil Longo’s offense set to open up the middle of the field for the running backs, both Mellusi and Allen should experience great success in 2023. A Doak Walker Award seems like a bit of a long shot, however, given the inevitable split of carries between the two top backs.

