Two Wisconsin interior linemen named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Earlier this week, the Football Writer Association of America released their initial watch list for the Outland Trophy which is awarded to the best interior lineman in college football every year. Fortunately, the Wisconsin Badgers were able to land an interior lineman from offense and defense on the list.

Junior center Joe Tippman and senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton were selected for the award after having breakthrough seasons in 2021. Tippman started 10 out of the 11 games for Wisconsin and helped to create space for the Badgers’ outstanding run game last year.

On defense, Benton disrupted up the middle and is already nominated for several watch lists and preseason awards. The senior nose tackle did it all for Wisconsin in 2021 and finished with 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Badgers have had two Outland Trophy winners in the past with offensive tackles Gabe Carimi and Joe Thomas in 2010 and 2006.