Two Wisconsin basketball legends are eligible for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Before a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class is voted on, a list of eligible nominees are announced. For the Class of 2022, a pair of Wisconsin basketball greats are on the ballot.

Current Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Dallas Mavericks and former Wisconsin basketball star Michael Finley is once again on the ballot. A first round pick in 1995, Finley went on to be a two-time NBA All-Star, and won the 2007 NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs. He was a Badger from 1991-95, and held Wisconsin’s all-time scoring record for 11 seasons before being passed by Alando Tucker in 2007.

Legendary Badger head coach Bo Ryan is also on the ballot. Ryan served as Wisconsin’s head coach from 2001-15, leading the Badgers to four Big Ten titles and a pair of Final Four appearances.

Finalists will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend on February 18.