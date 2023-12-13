Two Wisconsin Badgers make PFF’s 2023 All-Big Ten Defense

For another trip around the sun, Wisconsin’s strength was on the defensive side of the football.

The Badgers finished the season ranked No. 28 overall in ESPN’s SP+ metric, more specifically with the No. 91 offense and No. 6 defense.

So, given the program had one player make PFF’s 2023 All-Big Ten Offense: right tackle Riley Mahlman, there had to be more to make the defensive group.

That was exactly the case. Both cornerback Ricardo Hallman and safety Hunter Wohler earned PFF 2023 All-Big Ten Defense honors.

The two players formed a secondary alongside Iowa cornerback Sebastian Castro, Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin and Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman.

PFF’s 2023 All Big Ten Team: Defense❌ pic.twitter.com/BulGpPU3R2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 13, 2023

Wohler led the Badgers in tackles in 2023 with 113. He also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and four passes defended. Hallman, meanwhile, finished the year with six interceptions, 30 tackles, three tackles for loss and five passes defended.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire