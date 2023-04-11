Two Wisconsin Badgers off the board in DraftWire’s latest NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is approaching and a number of Badgers are waiting to hear their name called when the event begins on April 27.

Our friends at DraftWire recently put together a two-round NFL mock draft that had a pair of Badgers off the board early.

Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann was first off the board for the Badgers, and was followed up by defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

The No. 1 overall pick was Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who went to the Carolina Panthers. Three quarterbacks went off the board in the first three picks, with Richardson being followed up by Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Here is a look at where the Badgers ended up:

No. 25 New York Giants: OL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (OL45) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

What our friends at Giants Wire said:

This selection was made prior to the Giants agreeing to terms with J.C. Hassenauer but that’s unlikely to move the needle on their need for a center anyway. And when it does come draft time, the Giants will likely be afforded the option to wait until the mid-rounds to snag a center but that’s not how this mock was playing out. Ultimately, they go with Tippmann, who may be a more ideal scheme fit than John Michael Schmitz. He’d come in and start on Day 1, helping to strengthen what was a weakness in 2022.

No. 55 Detroit Lions (from MIN): DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Former Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton goes through drills as an NFL scouts looks on during the Badgers pro day at the McClain Center in Madison, Wis. on Thursday March 22, 2023.

Uw Football Pro Day 2 March 23 2023

What our friends at LionsWire said:

The Lions’ biggest need on defense for 2023 is at tackle, specifically a stout presence who smothers the run while also providing some interior pass rush. That’s Benton. He wears his “grit factor” proudly on his broad shoulders just as Lions head coach Dan Campbell rocks the “Grit” hat. Benton can play either DT spot, joining young Alim McNeill in giving the Lions the ability to mix-and-match along the line to create better matchups.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire