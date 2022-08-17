Two Wisconsin Badgers make ESPN’s list of top 100 players in college football

With college football season just around the corner, ESPN released their annual ranking of the top 100 players in the sport.

The 2022 edition had a pair of Badgers on the list, with one defensive star and one offensive stud making the cut.

Alabama unsurprisingly had the top two players on the list, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud coming in at No. 3 overall. Stroud was quickly followed by Buckeyes star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba who is expected to be the top wideout in the conference.

Here is a look at which two Badgers made it, where they fell, and the overall top ten from ESPN’s annual rankings.

No. 92: Nick Herbig

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said: Herbig accumulated 57 tackles (36 solo) with 14.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore. Herbig led Wisconsin with nine sacks, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten. He started all 13 games for the Badgers in 2021. He has been named a preseason first-team All-American by Phil Steele.

No. 34: Braelon Allen

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) talks to the media as part of Wisconsin Badgers men’s football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

What ESPN said: Allen didn’t break out for the Badgers until the fourth game of the season against Illinois. But once he caught fire, Allen became a serious threat for Wisconsin, finishing the season with 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman. Allen now has experience and is in position to improve on his numbers from last season.

No. 10: QB Caleb Williams (USC)

Quarterback Caleb Williams (13) waves to the crowd after a 52-21 win against Texas Tech on Oct. 30 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

No. 9: WR Jordan Addison (USC)

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

Tight end Brock Bowers’ fourth-quarter touchdown gave Georgia a 26-18 lead.

No. 7: RB TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

Oct 9, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32)celebrates his touchdown run during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in action during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5: RB Bijan Robinson (Texas)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

No. 4: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif.

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

No. 3: QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field during a 48-45 win over the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

No. 2: QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1: LB Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) leaves the field following the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

