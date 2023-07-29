Two Wisconsin Badgers make 247Sports’ ‘top 20 Big Ten players’ entering 2023

Luke Fickell and the 2023 Wisconsin Badgers have a tremendous opportunity ahead. This season marks the last time the program will have a relatively easy path through the Big Ten West and hopefully into Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

2023 was always going to be one of Wisconsin’s best chances to win the conference before the sport’s landscape changes drastically. The program’s change at head coach last year added some hesitancy to that reality, as with coaching change in college football often comes roster change.

Well, thanks to Luke Fickell’s work this offseason, that is not the case. A strong argument can be made that this roster is stronger than last year, and maybe Wisconsin’s strongest since 2019.

247Sports ranked the top 20 players in the Big Ten entering 2023 and two Wisconsin Badgers made the list: RB Braelon Allen (6th) and OT Jack Nelson (17th).

The top 20 players in the Big Ten ahead of the 2023 season, via @BBrockermeyerFW, @chris_hummer and @rwweinstein 🏈 What would you change? Who is too high or too low?https://t.co/GwzFWNCgkL pic.twitter.com/XR9YpkDzBl — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 29, 2023

I am not here to litigate each spot and which Badgers should’ve been included. But there is a point to be made here: even if Wisconsin lacks the top-end talent that Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State boast, depth is the roster’s true strength.

Training camp is nearly here. Only weeks separate us from seeing this Wisconsin team in action for the first time under Fickell.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire