Two Wildcat track athletes earn second-team all-American honors at NCAA Nationals

EUGENE, Ore. (KSNT) – K-State track and field is coming home from the NCAA Outdoor National Championship meet with some hardware.

Of the seven athletes the Wildcats sent to Eugene, Oregon, two return home with all-American status. Top ten finishes name an athlete as a first-team all-American, 11th through 20th awards name an athlete as a second-team all-American.

Women’s heptathlete Urte Bacianskaite finished in 12th with a final score of 5,696 points. Bacianskaite was boosted by her heptathlon-leading javelin throw of 47.48 meters.

Men’s discus thrower Andrew White finished 17th with a throw of 56.41 meters, just seven feet shy of a top ten placing.

The K-State men’s 4×400 relay team finished 22nd in prelims with a time of 3:08.86. The group of Nen Matlock, Jaimie Omalla, Tyrique Lewis and Kyle Gale were awarded honorable mention all-American status.

Hannah Stewart failed to qualify for the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals with a 17th-place finish in prelims, but was still award honorable mention all-American status.

